Southampton-Cowes Red Funnel ferry staff to go on strike
Ferry staff on Southampton-to-Cowes services will stage a series of 24-hour strikes from the end of the month, it has been revealed.
Up to 120 Red Funnel staff will walk out in a row over pay on 27 July and for 11 dates in August.
The strikes will have an impact on Cowes Week, which runs from 30 July to 6 August.
Unite the Union previously said staff were unhappy with a 4.5% pay offer and had no choice but to go on strike.
It said that even with the offer rising to 6.5% for the lowest paid, it was "far below the real cost of living".
Further walkouts have been confirmed on 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 15, 17, 19, 23, 26 and 29 August.
Staff 'increasingly struggling'
Red Funnel previously said it did not anticipate "a full stop to our service" but it expected to operate on a revised and reduced timetable.
Unite said staff were "increasingly struggling" to pay increased rents, with some turning to food banks and "making the most" of onboard food allowances to try to keep bills down.
Workers were often away from home for days at time and only paid the hours they work onboard the ferry, with no overnight subsidies provided for food or other expenses, it said.
It also reported problems with the standard of accommodation provided by Red Funnel at its Southampton headquarters.
"Red Funnel's treatment of its workforce is the reason Cowes Week and Isle of Wight summer holiday plans will be disrupted," said Unite regional officer Ian Woodland.
"There is still time to end this dispute... but Red Funnel needs to come back with an offer that meets our members' aspirations."
Red Funnel has been approached for further comment.
