New Forest wheelie bins plans approved
- Published
Controversial plans to introduce wheelie bins in the New Forest have been given the go-ahead.
The move approved by New Forest District Council is part of a new waste strategy to improve recycling rates.
Critics had previously said wheelie bins would be an eyesore and unsuited to many properties.
But the authority approved the proposals to use them for general waste and mixed recycling as well as garden waste collections.
Several changes such as the introduction of a weekly food waste collection and a two-weekly collection of general waste have also been given the green light.
The council previously said it needed to "manage waste in a more sustainable way".
Its recycling rate currently stands at 34% of waste, falling short of the national target of 55% by 2025.
The wheelie bins are expected to be used from 2024.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.