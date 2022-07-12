Critical incident declared by South Central Ambulance Service
A critical incident has been declared by an ambulance service that covers four counties.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) declared the alert on Monday following a "significant increase in pressure".
A rise in 999 calls, people calling again to get arrival times, patient handovers to busy hospitals and a Covid rise have led to the alert, SCAS said.
It also said this week's high temperatures "we know will lead to an increase in demand on our service".
We have declared a critical incident today due to current pressures on our services and have issued advice and information for the public on our website here: https://t.co/TOUMhDs4Tc. Thank you for your support at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/PjZoCyLLUl— South Central Ambulance Service (@SCAS999) July 11, 2022
SCAS is responsible for covering Hampshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.
In a statement, the service urged people to consider alternatives to dialling 999.
It said: "We are asking patients to help us at this time by seeking alternative treatment or advice via NHS 111 online or by calling 111, local urgent care centres or speaking to their GP or local pharmacist.
"We are also asking people not to call 999 back to ask about an estimated time unless the patient's condition has changed. This keeps the line free for someone who may need urgent assistance."
It comes as Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth declared a critical incident due to staff sickness and the strain of the prolonged hot weather.
People are being urged not to attend the hospital's emergency department unless absolutely necessary.
