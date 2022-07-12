Dog rescued from van in Havant and seized by police during heatwave
A dog has been rescued from a van by police and seized from its owners.
Officers forced entry into the vehicle in Havant on Monday after responding to reports about the animal's welfare in the hot weather.
Hampshire Constabulary said the dog was not injured and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.
The RSPCA warns pet owners to "never leave dog alone in a car on a warm day" and says if a dog is seen in distress in a hot car, people should dial 999.
The organisation warned that cars can still become "hot as an oven" even if parked in the shade or the windows are open.
Posting on social media Havant Police said: "We are aware of a number of posts regarding a dog being left in a van on Middlepark Way, we would like to reassure you that we forced entry into the vehicle and have have rescued the dog who is doing OK.
"This will be investigated further by our officers."
A rare amber warning for much of England and Wales has been issued from midnight on Sunday.
The UK heatwave is expected to hit a peak on Monday as temperatures climb towards 35C (95F)in parts of the UK.
