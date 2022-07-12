Frantisek Olah: Another teenager arrested in Basingstoke murder probe
Police have made another arrest in connection with the murder of a man in May.
Frantisek Olah, 31, was found seriously injured at a house in Basingstoke and later died.
Hampshire Constabulary arrested a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was released under investigation.
Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, of no fixed abode, and two 17-year-old boys, have already been charged with murder.
Police have also charged two women, Kaysha Saunders, 18, of Highfield Chase, Basingstoke, and Kelsea Byrne, 18, of Warwick Road, with assisting an offender.
All five are next due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 19 August, police said.
