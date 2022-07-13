Rushmoor council pushes to stop anti-social behaviour
Parents are being urged to talks to their children about anti-social behaviour ahead of the summer holidays.
Rushmoor Borough Council said its officers would also be patrolling in identified hotspots over the summer.
Maurice Sheehan, deputy council leader, said discussions about appropriate behaviour were needed in "every household, so a small number of people don't ruin the summer for others".
"These are not minor incidents, and they cause upset to people," he added.
The council said people should not suffer in silence if they experience antisocial behaviour but report incidents to its community safety team, or police if they feel at immediate risk or in danger.
'Don't ruin the summer'
Alongside Hampshire Constabulary, Rushmoor Borough Council, is supporting Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week which runs from 18 to 22 July.
Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve, an antisocial behaviour and community safety organisation, found 56% of people polled believe more needs to be done to tackle the issue in their community.
However, 57% said that after witnessing or experiencing such an incident they did not report it to anyone.
Mr Sheehan said: "We know that most young people behave appropriately and don't commit anti-social behaviour, and we thank them for that.
"But we also need these discussions about appropriate behaviour to happen in every household, so a small number of people don't ruin the summer for others."
Ch Insp Kirsten Troman, district commander for Hart and Rushmoor, said the force would take action to tackle hotspots reported to it.
Rebecca Bryant OBE, Resolve's chief executive, added: "Anti-social behaviour is not low-level crime. It can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime."
