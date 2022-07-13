Southampton General Hospital says 12-hour waits for emergency patients
People are facing waiting times of more than 12 hours as a hospital battles to cope with record high numbers of patients.
Southampton General Hospital's emergency department was under "severe pressure", health bosses said.
Those with non-life or non-limb threatening injuries have been urged to visit urgent treatment centres instead.
It comes after a hospital in Portsmouth and the region's ambulance service both said they were struggling to cope.
On Monday, Queen Alexandra Hospital declared a critical incident due to staff sickness and the strain of the prolonged hot weather.
South Central Ambulance Service also declared a critical incident on the same day due to pressures on its services.
Southampton City Council said at the time it had activated plans in care homes and hospitals to support vulnerable individuals and is visiting and monitoring people at high heat risk.
