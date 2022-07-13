Sandown: Fire breaks out at former Parkbury Hotel
Firefighters have tackled a large fire at a derelict hotel at a seaside resort.
Crews were called after smoke was seen coming from the former Parkbury Hotel in Broadway, Sandown, on the Isle of Wight at 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
The fire, which involved the ground and first floors, was tackled by crews from seven stations across the island.
The fire service said a joint fire and police investigation would take place to try and establish a cause.
Several fires have broken out at derelict hotels at the seaside resort.
In May 2021 a blaze tore through Sandown's derelict Ocean Hotel and a fire at the former Grand Hotel broke out in January.
The Royal Cliff Hotel was also destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
