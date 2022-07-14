Southampton-Cowes ferry: New timetable ahead of strike
- Published
A revised timetable has been published ahead of a series of 24-hour strikes set to affect ferry services to and from the Isle of Wight.
Up to 120 Red Funnel staff will walk out in a row over pay on 27 July and for 11 dates in August.
On these dates its average of 19 daily round trips, from Southampton to Cowes, will be reduced to 12.
But it said the strike action would have no impact on the Red Jet timetable as the service is set to run as normal.
"We're confident that this frequency will still enable us to keep the Island connected and supplied as normal," the company said in a statement.
It also stressed that 50% of the dates within the period between 27 July and 29 August would see no changes.
The walkouts have been confirmed on 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 15, 17, 19, 23, 26 and 29 August.
The Unite union said staff were unhappy with a 4.5% pay offer and had no choice but to go on strike.
It said that even with the offer rising to 6.5% for the lowest paid, it was "far below the real cost of living".
The strike action is expected to have an impact on Cowes Week sailing regatta, which runs from 30 July to 6 August.
Red Funnel said it would "always endeavour" to prioritise passengers travelling for work, education and essential medical appointments, as well as the transportation of fuel, medical supplies and food.
Customers booked to travel on the days set to be affected by the strikes are expected to receive further communication from Red Funnel via text or email.
"If for any reason you have a booking during the impacted date range and do not hear from us by 20 July, then please do contact us," the company said.
