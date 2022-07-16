UK Heatwave: Michael Buble concert-goer says rules should change
- Published
Rules imposed by organisers on a Michael Buble concert should change for the heatwave, a ticket holder has said.
The singer is performing at Hampshire's Chewton Glen on Monday, when temperatures could top 35C (95F).
Senbla events, which has been approached for comment, has banned all seating and food and drink, except a single 500ml bottle of water.
Sarah Clifford, from Dorset, said elderly members of her group will not be able to attend.
Ms Clifford said when she booked the tickets in October 2020, at a cost of £80 each, there was no reference to the concert being a standing event only.
"We were led to believe it was a picnic event. My aunty won't be able to come now, she's 76 and was run over three years ago so she can't get down on the ground.
"We weren't made aware of this two years ago. If we turn up with fold-up chairs, surely we won't be turned away, these are people with mobility issues, they can't stand for two hours," she said.
Ms Clifford, 51, said she had emailed Senbla but received no response from the organisation.
"It's insane, we were looking forward to it but to be quite honest I'm 51 and even I would struggle in this heat, it's just outrageous," she added.
Chewton Glen said it was not involved in planning for the concert and was just "basically renting the field to the events company".
Fans of the singer have already criticised the promotor for its "unacceptable" and "inadequate" response after they experienced problems getting to a concert in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire.
Many found themselves stuck in traffic jams so long they missed the performance at Waddeson Manor and are still trying to obtain a refund almost two weeks on.
One frustrated fan told the BBC he had been threatened with legal action after posting a picture of the Senbla CEO on Twitter.
Michael Buble's agent has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.