Southampton festival celebrating Asian culture returns
An event celebrating modern and traditional South Asian culture is taking place in Southampton for the first time since the pandemic.
The city's Mela festival brings together music, dance and food from across the south of the country.
The free festival, organised by Art Asia, is being held for its 20th year, and thousands are expected to attend.
Acts are not limited to the Asian sub-continent - music and culture from Africa and China is also showcased.
The day-long festival is taking place at Hoglands Park.
