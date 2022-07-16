Southampton festival celebrating Asian culture returns

Asian dancer in SouthamptonArt Asia
Thousands are expected to join in the festival, which celebrates all things Asian from around the world

An event celebrating modern and traditional South Asian culture is taking place in Southampton for the first time since the pandemic.

The city's Mela festival brings together music, dance and food from across the south of the country.

The free festival, organised by Art Asia, is being held for its 20th year, and thousands are expected to attend.

Acts are not limited to the Asian sub-continent - music and culture from Africa and China is also showcased.

The day-long festival is taking place at Hoglands Park.

Huge puppets are paraded around the festival grounds
Traditional dress is as important as the music at the festival
Traditional Asian music is being played at the Mela festival
Staying safe in the sun, the Callaway family from Southampton enjoy the festival of culture
Some of the merchandise for sale, all part of the tradition of an Indian mela
Natasha Hewer (pictured right with Helen Malphuss) said it was her first year attending and it felt like a "very community-based event”

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics