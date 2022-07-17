Rowland's Castle supercar show's latest event 'is best yet'
Thousands of people attended a show to see more than 270 supercars on display.
The Steeleford Supercar Show at Stansted House in Rowland's Castle, Hampshire, was started by university friends Drew Steele and George Egford, both aged 32.
Now in its third year, the show attracted its largest audience to date of about 2,500 people.
"Without a shadow of a doubt, it's literally blown our last two events out of the park," Mr Egford said.
"It's been the biggest turn out we've ever had, and is probably one of the biggest car shows in the south of the UK."
Awards were handed out in categories such as loudest car, and best car.
