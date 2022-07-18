Havant: Two women held over man's death

The body of the man, aged in his 20s, was found at a house on Sunday morning

Two women have been arrested following the death of a man in his 20s.

The man's body was discovered by police at a home in Botley Drive, Havant on Sunday shortly after 08:00 BST. His next of kin have been informed

Hampshire Constabulary said a woman aged 26 from Havant had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A second woman, also 26, from Paulsgrove, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Both women remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Nicola Burton said: "This incident will be concerning to members of the local community and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

The force is appealing for witnesses and any residents with doorbell, CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.

