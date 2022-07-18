Newport £3 million High Street plans approved
Plans to remove parking spaces and widen pavements along a town's high street have been approved.
The £3m proposals for Newport High Street on the Isle of Wight, include removing 22 parking spaces, between St James's Street and Holyrood Street.
There were concerns the plans, which aim to slow traffic, would damage trade.
But a consultation saw 182 responses, with 63% supporting the plans and 32% against, the island council said.
Councillor Julie Jones-Evans, cabinet member for regeneration and business development at Isle of Wight Council, said when Historic England visited the town it noted the domination of cars on the high street and how the Georgian buildings were largely ignored, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said: "It is just a step towards a better world - we want to see more people walking, cycling, fresher air, we want more space to be with each other, shop and dwell. Let's get back to our lives."
Councillor Ian Ward warned that by removing parking it would drive people towards shopping in the supermarkets on the outskirts of town, and could damage trade.
However, Ms Jones-Evans said since the introduction of one-hour, free parking in short-stay car parks in the town centre, there were 8,000 extra visits to Newport in the first six weeks of the scheme.
In response to fears it would lead to total pedestrianisation of Newport High Street, she said that was "scaremongering".
She added she felt fine about the scheme being approved by cabinet and said it could not please everyone.
