Boy, 15, denies plotting Isle of Wight Festival attack
- Published
A boy accused of plotting a so-called Islamic State-inspired terror attack, with the Isle of Wight Festival as a possible target, appeared in court.
The 15-year-old, from the Isle of Wight, was arrested after the FBI said he was planning to attack a non-believer of Islam.
He denied one charge of preparing terrorist acts at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The boy was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 19 August.
He had a knife in his rucksack when arrested by counter-terrorism police on 11 July, the court was told.
Prosecutors said he did online research about launching an attack at the Newport music festival, held between 16 and 19 June, which was attended by about 50,000 people.
The boy, who cannot be legally named because of his age, allegedly developed an interest in extreme Islam and supported Isis ideology.
