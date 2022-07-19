Hampshire warning as animals and land destroyed by wildfires
- Published
Images showing the "devastating" impact of countryside wildfires have been released by a council.
Hampshire County Council is calling on people to take care during the heatwave after wildfires destroyed land and killed small creatures, including lizards and butterflies, in the county.
In partnership with Hampshire Countryside Service, it has shared outdoor safety information.
Tips include disposing of smoking materials and glass bottles at home.
Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.
In a statement on social media, Hampshire Countryside Service said: "The hot weather may be nice but these pictures show the devastation that can be caused by wildfires."
The service has advised people not to discard cigarettes in the countryside, to take extra care when barbecuing and to clear bottles and broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire.
It also urged people to only light fires or barbecues in designated areas, and reiterated barbecues were not allowed in any part of the New Forest National Park.
Hampshire County Council also urged adults to "talk to young people about the dangers of playing with and lighting fires".
"If you see a fire get to safety and don't attempt to tackle fires that can't be put out with a bucket of water," it added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.