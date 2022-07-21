Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket.
The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours.
Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with Spring Garden Lane.
Cihat Mert, 25, of Forton Road in Gosport is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
