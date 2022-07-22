Firefighters tackle Gosport grass fire seen from miles away

Fort Road, Gosport fireHIWFRS
The fire tore through the grass off Fort Road, Gosport

Firefighters have tackled a large grass fire which sent up plumes of smoke which could be seen from miles away.

Crews from 18 stations across Hampshire were called to the fire in Fort Road, Gosport on Thursday at about 14:30 BST.

Residents were urged to keep doors and windows shut due to the smoke which could be seen from the Isle of Wight's east coast 3.5 miles (5.5km) away.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said crews spent seven hours tackling the blaze.

The service said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

HIWFRS
Crews from 18 stations were sent to the fire on Thursday

