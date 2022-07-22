M3: Van and lorry crash shuts motorway near Winchester

M3 WinchesterGoogle
The motorway has been closed following the crash in the early hours

A stretch of the M3 motorway has been closed following a crash in the early hours.

The incident, involving a lorry and a van, happened on the westbound carriageway between junction 8 for the A303 and junction 9 at Winchester.

Highways England said the lorry had overturned onto its side.

Drivers have been urged to allow extra journey time, re-route or delay their journey - diversions are in place via the A34 and A303.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics