Basingstoke Sainsbury's HGV drivers win 12% pay rise
HGV drivers who work at Sainsbury's depot have won a 12% pay rise after their union secured a deal with the supermarket giant.
Around 200 drivers at the Basingstoke warehouse in Hampshire voted by 92% in favour of the one-year agreement negotiated by the Unite union.
Unite said the deal was above the real rate of inflation, currently at 11.8%, and was won without industrial action.
Sainsbury's said it was "committed" to engaging with the union.
Over the past year, a shortage of HGV drivers has contributed to supply problems, including at supermarkets and petrol stations.
In June a group of MPs said the haulage industry should be given a two-year deadline to recruit more lorry drivers and improve facilities or face a new tax.
The Transport Committee said the sector needed to "get its house in order".
However, Logistics UK said the industry swas seeing the "green shoots" of recovery.
Unite said the Basingstoke agreement was a local one and had come about "because members had organised and gone into negotiations with management".
Regional officer Phil Silkstone said: "There is power in a union - that's why workers looking to improve their wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleagues to do the same."
Unite would not reveal the exact details of the pay agreement but general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is another great deal won by Unite and demonstrates that even in this cost of living crisis, Unite is winning better jobs, pay and conditions for our members."
A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "We regularly review our colleague pay and benefits and are committed to continuing to engage with the union as part of that."
