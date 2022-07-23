Gosport: New seashore rules to curb anti-social behaviour
- Published
New rules have been brought in to tackle anti-social behaviour along a Hampshire seashore.
Gosport Borough Council said the measures have been brought in so "people can enjoy the borough's coastline in peace and safety".
A range of activities, including parties with more than 15 people or music, camping on the seashore and riding a horse, risk on-the-spot fines.
The new rules also ban launching personal watercraft at night.
The area covered by the rules includes Stokes Bay, Gilkicker Point, Elson Haslar Lake and Lee-on-the-Solent.
'Considerate and sensible'
Fines can also be handed out for releasing sky lanterns. cycling away from set routes and lighting barbecues outside of designated areas.
Peter Chegwyn, leader of Gosport Borough Council, said: "Many of the activities covered are fine if you are considerate and sensible.
"This is not about being killjoys, it's about stepping in when ordinary people, trying to enjoy the seashore, are being affected by anti-social or unsafe behaviour."
Anyone flouting the rules will face a on-the-spot fines of £75 which can be given by police and council officers.
Fines can go up to £500 for anyone who fails to pay a fine which then results in a court appearance.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.