Five men arrested in Southampton murder probe

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the exact circumstances of the incident, according to the police

Five men have been arrested following the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers were called to Langhorn Road in Southampton at 12:21 BST on Sunday after reports a local man had been seriously assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to the chest and was pronounced dead, Hampshire Police said.

A police cordon is in place in Langhorn Road and Le Marechal Avenue in Southampton and Westfield Road in Hamble.

A 46 year-old man from Bursledon has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

A 20 year-old man from Bursledon, a 20 year-old man from Hamble, a 23 year-old man from Eastleigh and a 35 year-old man from Lambeth have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A murder investigation is underway and the police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Daltrey said the force did not believe there was a wider risk to the public at this time.

