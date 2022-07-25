Five men arrested in Southampton murder probe
- Published
Five men have been arrested following the death of a 19-year-old man.
Officers were called to Langhorn Road in Southampton at 12:21 BST on Sunday after reports a local man had been seriously assaulted.
He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to the chest and was pronounced dead, Hampshire Police said.
A police cordon is in place in Langhorn Road and Le Marechal Avenue in Southampton and Westfield Road in Hamble.
A 46 year-old man from Bursledon has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.
A 20 year-old man from Bursledon, a 20 year-old man from Hamble, a 23 year-old man from Eastleigh and a 35 year-old man from Lambeth have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A murder investigation is underway and the police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Danielle Daltrey said the force did not believe there was a wider risk to the public at this time.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.