Police probe death threats to Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt
Police are investigating death threats against a Conservative MP.
The threat was sent to the constituency office of Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt.
The Portsmouth News reported that the letter included threats to "shoot her in the head" and "kill her family".
Ms Mordaunt, who was voted out of the contest to be leader of the Conservative Party, has been approached for comment.
Hampshire Police said at 11:50 BST on 22 July it received a report of a letter containing threats to kill a Portsmouth woman and her family which was sent to an office in Lakeside, North Harbour.
A police spokesperson said: "We attended and safeguarding measures were put in place to minimise the risk to the woman and her family, employees and the wider community.
"Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and it has been referred to the Parliamentary Liaison Team.
"We take the safeguarding of our MPs incredibly seriously and there are robust systems in place to ensure they can carry out their job safely."
