Damage and burglary at church a ‘temporary setback’
- Published
A church facing £20,000 worth of damage after being burgled still hopes to open in September.
Intruders broke into St Andrew's Church in Dean Court, Oxford on Friday night, stealing tools and heavy equipment.
The church still says it is a "terrible blow" but it will still open on Saturday 10 September.
Thames Valley Police say an investigation has launched, but there have been no arrests at this stage.
The new church is set to replace the wooden one which was erected in 1961 but the building was declared "past its use-by date" in 2014.
"Only a temporary setback"
"We have been looking forward for seven years to the completion of a building that will serve the Dean Court community," says David Wenham, assistant minister at the church.
He added: "We are confident that it will only be a temporary setback."
Thames Valley Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43220323820.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.