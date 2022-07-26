Hampshire home-to-school transport plan could be reconsidered
A controversial decision over home-to-school transport in Hampshire could be reconsidered.
Earlier this month Hampshire County Council agreed changes to the way it provides transport to children with special educational needs and disabilities.
The move means that pupils will have to take shared transport from pick-up and drop-off points rather than being collected from home.
But the decision could be called in.
The Disability Union previously criticised the changes, saying they had not been made with the children in mind.
The council insisted each of the 12,000 children using the service would be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
The new system is expected to save the authority £986,000.
But some members of the council's Children and Young People Select Committee have asked for the committee to meet and decide whether to exercise its call-in powers.
No stated reason was given for the call-in request, according to an official report.
Councillors on scrutiny and select committees have a legal right to request the call-in of a decision, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The meeting will be held at Hampshire County Council's office in Winchester on 28 July at 14:30 BST.
