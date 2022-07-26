Portsmouth's e-scooter trial set to be extended
A city's e-scooter trial is set to be extended by at least two months.
The scheme was introduced in Portsmouth in March 2021 and had been due to expire in September.
Safety concerns about the scooters have been raised nationally. Campaigners have said they pose a danger to vulnerable pedestrians.
But Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for transport, said the scheme has run "smoothly" and helped reduce traffic and emissions.
Experimental traffic orders can only run for 18 months, so the council plans to change it to a permanent order so people can continue hiring e-scooters from scheme provider Voi until the end of November.
No decision has been made about what happens to the trial after this time, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Demand increasing'
Councillor Stagg said: "Making the order permanent does not mean we get rid of our powers to end the trial.
"Voi have been very good at addressing issues we have raised and have been adding in new racks with demand increasing."
In May, the Department for Transport wrote to the council confirming its intention to legalise the use of e-scooters beyond the trials being run across the country.
Under current rules, they can only be used on public land through these schemes.
Portsmouth City's Council's cabinet will discuss a report recommending the trial's continuation at a meeting on Thursday.
