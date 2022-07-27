Ferry strikes begin as Red Funnel staff walk out over pay
Ferry staff have begun a series of 24-hour strikes on crossings between Southampton and the Isle of Wight.
Up to 120 Red Funnel staff have walked out in a row over pay, with more action expected over 11 dates in August.
The planned strikes could have an impact on the Cowes Week sailing regatta between 30 July and 6 August.
Red Funnel said a revised timetable would operate on its vehicle ferries but the RedJet passenger service would be unaffected.
The Unite union said staff were unhappy with a 4.5% pay offer and had no choice but to go on strike.
It said that even with the offer rising to 6.5% for the lowest paid, it was "far below the real cost of living".
General secretary Sharon Graham claimed Red Funnel that staff were having to use food banks because of low pay.
"There is no justification for Red Funnel and its owners, who have billions in the bank, to pay such disgraceful wages.
"Unite will fight them every step of the away until there is a decent pay offer," she added.
Further walkouts are planned for 1, 3, 5, 9, 11, 15, 17, 19, 23, 26 and 29 August.
They will coincide with Cowes Week, which attracts an estimated 100,000 visitors to the island every year at the beginning of August.
Organisers for the event said they would keep customers informed of any developments in the strike action and they were working on contingency plans for a "worst-case" scenario.
In a statement to customers online, Red Funnel confirmed it had contacted all customers whose journeys would be affected by the strike action.
Operations director Leanna Lakes, previously told the BBC the hi-speed RedJet service is expected to operate as scheduled.
She added: "We ask that customers bear with us and please refrain from calling our contact centre team with related queries at this time."
