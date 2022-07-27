Crews tackle thatched house fire near Freshwater

Moons HillIsland Echo
The fire broke out at the home near Freshwater shortly after 05:30 BST

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a thatched house on the Isle of Wight.

The fire at the detached home on Moons Hill near Freshwater, broke out shortly after 05:30 BST.

Crews from six stations across the island and one from the mainland have been sent to the fire - plumes of smoke can be seen from miles away.

People are being urged to avoid the area. Moons Hill has been closed from its junction with Queen's Road.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

There fire service said no one had been injured in the fire and the cause was not yet known.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics