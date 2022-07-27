Crews tackle thatched house fire near Freshwater
- Published
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at a thatched house on the Isle of Wight.
The fire at the detached home on Moons Hill near Freshwater, broke out shortly after 05:30 BST.
Crews from six stations across the island and one from the mainland have been sent to the fire - plumes of smoke can be seen from miles away.
People are being urged to avoid the area. Moons Hill has been closed from its junction with Queen's Road.
VIDEO: Firefighters from across the #IsleofWight are tackling a thatch blaze in Totland this morning (Wednesday) - https://t.co/NV9rOKfymZ @HantsIOW_fire pic.twitter.com/uYf68PUeI8— Island Echo - 24hr Isle of Wight News (@islandecho) July 27, 2022
There fire service said no one had been injured in the fire and the cause was not yet known.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.