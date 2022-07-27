Portsmouth dock worker denies attempting to import drugs
A dock worker has denied attempting to import illegal drugs into the UK.
Michael Jordan, of London Road in Portsmouth, was arrested at his home by the National Crime Agency in May.
The 44-year-old pleaded not guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to conspiring to import a controlled drug.
Michael Butcher, 65, from Victory Avenue, Waterlooville, also pleaded not guilty to the same charge. A trial is expected to begin at the same court on 24 October.
