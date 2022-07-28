Man,19, charged over death at Basingstoke mental health hospital
- Published
A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 63-year-old man at a mental health hospital.
Richard Laversuch, died at Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 27 November.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Laversuch, from Andover died as a result of "manual strangulation".
Owen Herbert from Overton appeared at Winchester Crown Court by video-link charged with murder, attempted murder and assaulting an emergency worker.
At the hearing on Wednesday, Judge Angela Morris set a trial date for 6 February, with a plea hearing to take place on 14 November.
Mr Laversuch's family released a tribute to him following his death, saying: "Richard was kind and intelligent. He was thoughtful, caring and a good listener.
"Though he struggled with his health throughout most of his adult life, his first thought was always for the wellbeing of others.
"He both volunteered for and worked in elderly care and he touched the lives of all he encountered."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.