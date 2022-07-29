Three men charged with murder after fatal Southampton assault
Three men have been charged with murdering a 19-year-old man in Southampton.
The victim was discovered in Langhorn Road shortly after 12:20 BST on Sunday and died later in hospital.
Hampshire Constabulary said he was found critically injured with a puncture wound to his back and abdomen.
A fourth man has been charged with assisting an offender and all the defendants are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court later.
Ken Mulangala, 20, of Warren Avenue in Southampton, Jordan Matthews, 20, of Estridge Close in Bursledon and 35-year-old Donovan Thomas, of Norwood High Street, London, have all been charged with murder.
Billy McIntyre, 23, of Millbrook Road East in Southampton, has been charged with assisting an offender.
