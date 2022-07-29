Gosport Borough condemns 'callous' attack on Billie Busari
- Published
An assault which left a 21-year-old non-league footballer with a broken jaw was "unprovoked and callous", his club has said.
Gosport Borough FC said Billie Busari was attacked by two people last Friday near Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth.
It described the midfielder, who is also an electronics student, as "young, gifted and immensely popular".
Police said a man, 23, from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He was held on suspicion of wounding with intent, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon and has since been bailed.
'Fairly traumatised'
In a statement, Gosport Borough chairman Iain McInnes said: "Billie is currently studying for an electronics degree at Portsmouth University and as we all know is progressing a promising football career destined to go higher in the ranks.
"Billie is back home in London along with his family as you can imagine all fairly traumatised by events and not feeling too disposed on him returning to Portsmouth or Gosport FC and who can blame them?"
He urged the club's fans to show their support and demonstrate that "his experience is so out of kilter with the inbuilt hospitable nature of our city and its supporters".
Last month the club announced Mr Busari had re-signed for the 2022/23 season.
Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating the assault at about 14:40 BST on 22 July in Victory Road, near Gunwharf Quays.
Mr Busari was punched and knocked to the ground, suffering a fractured jaw that required surgery.
His car wing mirror was then damaged following the initial incident.
