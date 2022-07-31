Firefighters tackle second gorse fire at Pennington Common
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a gorse fire in the New Forest, a week after a blaze broke out in the same area.
Crews were called to the fire at Pennington Common, near Lymington, Hampshire shortly before 15:00 BST on Saturday.
They extinguished the blaze which affected an area of gorse and grassland about 70m by 50m (230ft by 165ft).
At the height of another fire on 24 July, strong winds meant smoke engulfed nearby houses.
Lymington Pennington Town Council, which manages the common, had said fire breaks in the gorse had allowed that blaze to be brought under control.
It said anyone visiting the common should "exercise caution during these very dry conditions with anything that could potentially ignite a fire".
Pennington Common on fire again this afternoon :( so grateful for firefighters who have prevented fire reaching church or vicarage for the second week in a row. Photo taken from outside vicarage. pic.twitter.com/mJDA4DjeM5— The Pink Vicar - Rachel Noel (@ThePinkVicar) July 30, 2022
The cause of the fires is not yet known.
Earlier this month, Hampshire County Council also called on people to take care after a number of wildfires destroyed land and killed small creatures in the county.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.