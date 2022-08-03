Hampshire's new coastal path routes open
Two coastal paths which will eventually form part of the world's longest continuous walking route have opened.
The routes from Calshot to Gosport and Gosport to Portsmouth are Hampshire's first complete sections of what will become the England Coast Path.
They will become part of the 2,700-mile (4,345km) England Coast Path.
Hampshire County Council's executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs said the openings were "really great news" for residents.
Russell Oppenheimer said they would provide "easier access to Hampshire's spectacular and diverse coastline, helping to connect people with nature".
Allison Potts, Natural England's area manager, said: "This new trail covers a wealth of unique environments. It includes the unspoiled countryside with its abundance of wildlife, the industrial and bustling maritime Solent and beside one of the most densely populated areas on the south coast of England.
"At a time when the benefits of connecting with nature are clearer than ever, it's fabulous that we are opening up this nearly 52-mile walking route on the banks of the Solent for people to enjoy."
