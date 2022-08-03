Isle of Wight beaches added to crowd warning app
Beaches on the Isle of Wight have been added to an app that shows people which areas are crowded.
The Beach Check app tells users how busy a particular spot is by displaying a red, amber or green light.
Isle of Wight Council said Ryde, Sandown, Shanklin and Ventnor have been added to the free app.
It was set up in July 2020 to help with social distancing by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) after an influx of beach visitors.
The authority said: "With Covid still circulating in the community, the app allows visitors to choose less populated zones or beaches with lesser crowding."
It works on Apple or Android devices and gives real-time information using data from footfall monitors and CCTV. It also shows public toilets, parking spaces and places of interest.
Other beaches across the island are expected to be added to the app shortly, the council said.
