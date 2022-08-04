Southsea Knight & Lee store: Revised plans set for approval
A decision over revised plans to redevelop a former John Lewis store will be made next week.
Initial plans to build a 43-bedroom hotel, cinema, bar and gymnasium at the old Knight & Lee department store in Southsea were approved in 2019.
But in March this year developer THAT Group tabled new proposals which include a ground floor food court and 24 extra hotel rooms.
The plans are recommended for approval and will be discussed on Wednesday.
The department store closed in July 2019 after trading for more than 150 years.
The latest proposals put forward in response to changing "economic requirements" and English Heritage's decision to give the building Grade II-listed status, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Graham Heaney, who represents the St Jude ward, said it was a shame that the building had been empty for years.
"But hopefully we are now closer to bringing it back into use which will bring people into the area and be a big boost," he added.
