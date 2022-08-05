Jalsa Salana: Thousands head to Alton farm religious gathering
The largest annual Islamic convention in the UK is getting underway at a farm in Hampshire.
About 30,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the Jalsa Salana at Oaklands Farm in Alton.
The three-day gathering, which will conclude on Sunday, will feature prayers and talks.
The event usually attracts 35,000 people but last year it was scaled back to 4,000 invited guests each day due to the pandemic.
Marquees are set to be set up across the 200-acre farm and food will be available for all participants.
The event, which has been running for over 50 years, is organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community (AMC).
