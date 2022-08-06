Cowes Week 2022 in pictures: Thousands compete in regatta

A tightly-packed fleet in the XOD race off island

Cowes Week - the largest sailing regatta in the world - has been taking place off the Isle of Wight.

Held off Cowes, it is a key part of the British sporting calendar and takes place in early August each year.

It is one of the longest running events in UK sporting history having first taken place in 1826.

This year saw 500 boats enter with about 5,000 sailors taking part in seven days of racing in the waters of the Solent.

The sailing community was also holding events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with a Spitfire flypast to be held.

Here's some of the action from the water over the week.

Family Day at the regatta on Sunday, which celebrates the many family teams that sail together - or against each other
Cannons are fired from the Royal Yacht Squadron to start a race
The 26-strong Redwing fleet getting off the start line
Sir Ben Ainslie, helming Bertie Bicket's IC37 Fargo in IRC Class Zero, took first position on Tuesday
This year the regatta has attracted over 500 boats
Competitors range from Olympic and world class professionals to weekend sailors
A fleet clusters together ahead of its start off the Royal Yacht Squadron
The annual regatta attracts over 100,000 visitors to Cowes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

