Boy, 17, dies in Verwood motorbike crash
A 17-year-old boy has died in a motorbike crash.
Officers were called to Verwood Road, Verwood, at 00:50 BST after the boy's silver Honda motorbike crashed. It was reportedly in convoy with a black Yamaha motorbike.
The boy, from Blandford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed, Dorset Police said.
Insp Craig Tatton has asked anyone who saw the incident or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
Road closures were put in place but were lifted at about 05:00.
