Cyclist dies after being found in grass verge in Upham
- Published
A cyclist has died after being found lying in the grass verge of a country lane, police have said.
The 70-year-old man was found next to his bike on Peak Lane in Upham, near Bishops Waltham in Hampshire, on Saturday morning.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hampshire Constabulary said it was believed the man, from Eastleigh, came off his bike at some point between 06:00 BST and 08:00. The force has appealed for witnesses.
PC Adam Sandham said he wanted anyone with dascham footage who was in the area at the time to get in contact.
He added: "Any information regarding this incident, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could be key in establishing the exact circumstances and help aid our investigation."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.