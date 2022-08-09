Man acquitted of murdering man found on roadside in Basingstoke
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a man who was found on a roadside.
Troy Harkness, 22, was found injured and unresponsive on Abbey Road in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 19 January and died later in hospital.
The jury was told Mr Harkness died from a stab wound to the chest and catastrophic blood loss.
Jordan Clarke, 23, had denied one count of murder at Winchester Crown Court and was acquitted by the jury.
