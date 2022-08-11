Hampshire County Council transport failings for boy with special needs
- Published
A five-year-old boy with special educational needs was expected to travel alone in a taxi to school, a council ombudsman has found.
A report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found Hampshire County Council failed to organise appropriate transport for the child.
The boy's father complained after the council offered a taxi but no escort, despite his son's needs.
The council has been approached for comment.
According to the report, the boy's family requested the free transport he was entitled to in 2021, as his school was more than 12 miles (9km) away from his home.
The council offered shared transport, where the boy would have to spend almost two hours travelling to school each way for other children to be picked up and dropped off - an hour longer than its own guidance on the maximum time limit on school journeys.
When the boy's father said this was not appropriate the council offered a taxi instead but said it could not provide an escort during the summer term.
As a result, the father drove his son to and from school between April and July until the council was able to provide an escort.
Michael King, from the ombudsman service, said: "The council should not have taken so long to put in place the escorted travel it was obvious from the outset this young child needed.
"While I appreciate the difficulties the council has in recruiting escorts, it should have worked on finding one rather than expecting the family to pick up the slack."
The ombudsman confirmed the council had since agreed to apologise to the family and pay the mileage allowance for the journeys they made to and from school.
The authority will also pay the family £400 for "their time and trouble" and also in bringing the complaint.
