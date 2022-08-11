Ellingham Show scraps dog events over heat concerns
- Published
A country show has asked visitors not to bring dogs and has cancelled its dog events over concerns about the heat.
The Ellingham Country Show, near Ringwood in Hampshire, said it had made the decision about Saturday's show after consulting the RSPCA.
Temperatures in the area are forecast to hit 33C (91F).
A show statement said: "Health and safety of our human and animal visitors to the show is our number one priority."
The show, held in the grounds of Somerley House, traditionally stages dog races and agility events.
'Necessary steps'
Following the four-day amber extreme heat warning, Ellingham and Ringwood Agricultural Society chairman Steve Thompson said the show had "sadly" been cancelled.
"We have taken the decision to ask dogs owners not to bring dogs to the show ground this year," he said, adding: "This follows consultation with the RSPCA who advise people not to travel to the show with their dogs.
"Together with our public health and animal welfare partners we are taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of all other animals."
RSPCA advice is never to leave dogs in hot cars or caravans on a warm day and to ensure they have access to shade and drinking water.
The amber extreme heat warning is currently force, with temperatures forecast to hit 37C (99F) in some parts of the UK over the next four days.
The Met Office alert for southern and central England and parts of Wales runs from midnight on Thursday until Sunday.
