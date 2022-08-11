Girl charged as part of Frantisek Olah murder investigation
A 17-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a man was killed in May.
Frantisek Olah, 31, was found at a property in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on 22 May and died later.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, of no fixed abode, and two boys, both 17, were earlier charged with Mr Olah's murder.
Kaysha Saunders, 18, from Highfield Chase, Basingstoke, and Kelsea Byrne, 18, from Warwick Road, Basingstoke, have also been charged with assisting an offender.
