Platinum Jubilee: Fareham shop displays quilt for Queen before it goes to palace
A quilt made for the Queen's platinum jubilee by a British woman now living in America is on display before being moved to Buckingham Palace.
Fareham-born Devida Bushrod, now living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, turned her homesickness into creativity to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
After finishing the quilt she wrote to Buckingham Palace to see if she could send it to the Queen as a gift.
It is on display at the Makers House in Fareham until 26 August.
Ms Bushrod spent 110 hours making the quilt of the Queen containing more than 2,700 pieces of fabric and 2,500 beads, all sewn on by hand.
Measuring 6ft x 4.5ft (1.8m x 1.3m), the quilt is now hanging at the shop which sells handmade gifts and is a creative hub for artists.
The 44-year-old moved to the US in 2020 with her family and has a passion for making pixel quilts.
"The June quilt was never going to be anyone apart from the Queen as she has been such an amazing example of dignity, decorum and strength," she said.
The self-taught quilter has completed over 50 quilts for friends and family over the last 17 years.
"This is probably the most unique quilt I have made and I am pretty overwhelmed that the palace even wrote back to me, let alone wants the quilt. I am excited to see where it end up.
"From visiting Windsor Castle, I know that the palace displays gifts to the Queen but I honestly have no idea if that's what will happen to the quilt. I guess I just have to wait and see."
