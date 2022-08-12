St Helen's Fort Walk: Emergency services urge walkers not to take part
- Published
People have been urged not to take part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort.
Thousands of people have walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during previous low tides, but with high temperatures forecast, emergency services have advised against taking part.
The event is not officially organised but is discussed on social media.
A coastguard statement said people should not take "unnecessary risks".
Saturday and Sunday will see the lowest tides of the year on the Solent. Temperatures on the island are forecast to peak at 30C later on Sunday.
The low tides allow access to the the 19th Century fort along a causeway, prompting the annual mass walk to the landmark, nevertheless, walkers can still find themselves waist deep in the sea.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency statement said: "[We] urge people not to take any unnecessary risks with water safety, such as the Bembridge or St Helen's Fort Walk.
"Our usual summer patrols will be in place this weekend to keep people safe at the coast. If anyone gets into trouble or spots someone in distress, call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
Last year a group of eight people had to be rescued, while four adults and two children were picked up after being spotted on the causeway as darkness fell.
The privately-owned fort is the smallest of the so-called Palmerston's Follies - a group of sea forts built in the 19th Century to deter a French invasion.
