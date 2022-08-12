Peartree Green in Southampton damaged by large fire
A nature reserve has been damaged by a large fire.
Firefighters were sent to Peartree Green, near the Itchen Bridge in Southampton, shortly after 16:45 BST.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 30 emergency calls alerting it to the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Friends of Peartree Green Local Nature Reserve said the "very fierce" fire was under control by 20:00 but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear.
