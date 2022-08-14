Totton: Deliberate fires investigated by police
- Published
Police officers are investigating a series of deliberates fires set in a Hampshire town.
About five fires were started in the Testwood Lakes and Test Lane areas of Totton on Saturday afternoon.
Hampshire Constabulary said it had increased patrols and was carrying out house-to-house inquiries.
The fires were started near properties from about 14:30 BST but were brought under control by fire crews. No-one was injured.
Acting Insp Mel Spooner said: "With the dry climate and the fires being set in close proximity to houses and business premises, there could have been a very different outcome."
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the fires being set or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward.
