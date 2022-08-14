Southampton homes without water after pipe bursts
- Published
Thousands of properties in a city have experienced water supply problems on the final day of England's latest heatwave.
The West End area of Southampton was affected after a water pipe burst near Allington Lane on Sunday morning.
Resident Alfonso Ferrera told the BBC: "We're all told not to use the hose pipe… and we've got this massive water leak that's going mad."
Southern Water has apologised to its customers for the inconvenience.
Temperatures in the area have reached 31C (87.8F).
Mr Ferrera called the situation "hard" to cope with.
He added: "We've got a small guest house and we have guests coming today. No water for tea, no water for a shower, it's going to be fun."
Anthony Howells called the situation "pretty disappointing".
He said: "We were going to see if we can get some water from a local shop but I've just been told they've sold out."
Elizabeth Hazel-Walsh, 90, added: "I've got no water, I can't flush the toilet. Luckily I had a bottle of water which I managed to make a cup of tea with."
Southern Water said its teams were "on site quickly" to stop the leak and and re-route its network.
It said the "vast majority" of homes in the SO18 and SO30 postcodes would get their supply back in the afternoon.
It added: "Some may experience low pressure for a little while.
"In order to make the repair, around 150 homes in Allington Lane will remain out of water and we will deliver bottled water to those people.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing customers and are working to return all homes to supply as quickly as possible.
"We understand that at a time when we are asking customers to use their water wisely during temporary use bans, leaks are even more of a focus."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.