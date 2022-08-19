Southampton abuse survivors turned away from refuges over lack of space
Survivors of domestic abuse are being turned away from refuges in Southampton due to a lack of space.
The city council has revealed two thirds of women sent to refuges were unable to get in, most commonly due to them being full.
Other support is available to those who cannot get spaces, such as home security measures.
The council said it was working with charities and other organisations to secure safe spaces for survivors.
The local authority's domestic abuse team reported about 10% of presentations to its housing unit were related to domestic abuse.
It also said a separate homelessness hostel in the city found about 90% of female residents had experienced domestic abuse.
"Southampton offers a range of accommodation for women and children escaping domestic abuse, and we are continually working with charities and other partner organisations to increase the number of spaces," Councillor Matt Renyard said.
Earlier this year, the council appointed Havant-based charity Stop Domestic Abuse to help provide advice and refuge accommodation.
The charity has 18 spaces across Hampshire - one of which opened in July and was filled within a week.
"There absolutely aren't enough refuge spaces for women who need them," said the charity's operations manager Czarina Jacobs.
"Sometimes we might have a vacancy but it isn't always suitable for a family's size," she added.
Jessica was offered a refuge space after she left her abusive partner.
"It got to the point where I couldn't take it anymore so I got out," she said. "I didn't realise there was support, if I'd have realised I would have gone a long time ago."
When asked about how it felt to receive a place, she added: "I was so relieved, I didn't know what the future held but I knew it was going to be better than the one I have."
Mr Renyard told the BBC: "For those victims who are unable or who do not wish to access a refuge, community-based specialist support is available."
Organisations like Stop Domestic Abuse offer one-to-one support in a home, including personal budgeting, recovery and parenting support.
It also connects survivors with specialists who can implement physical measures such as window or letterbox jammers which help with securing homes from people trying to get in.
In Gosport, the borough council has recommended awarding Stop Domestic Abuse £49,500 to hire a new domestic abuse housing advocate.
The charity was awarded the contract to deliver refuge and outreach services for victims of domestic abuse across Hampshire in 2019.
